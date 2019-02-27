UFC On ESPN+ 3 Medical Suspensions: Blachowicz Gets Six-Month Sit

The UFC on ESPN+ 3 medical suspensions have rolled out.

The event took place this past Saturday inside the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In the main event, Thiago Santos went one-on-one with Jan Blachowicz. “Marreta” finished Blachowicz via TKO in the third round. Blachowicz must sit for 180 days unless he is cleared by a nasal X-ray.

UFC on ESPN+ 3 Medical Suspensions

You can view the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Thiago Santos: suspended mandatory seven days

Jan Blachowicz: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact

Stefan Struve: suspended mandatory seven days

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left knee MRI; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact

Michal Oleksiejczuk: suspended mandatory seven days

Gian Villante: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Liz Carmouche: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Lucie Pudilova: suspended mandatory seven days

Petr Yan: suspended mandatory seven days

John Dodson: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for left eyelid laceration

Magomed Ankalaev: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact

Klidson Farias: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ear, nose and throat doctor for nasal fracture; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact

Dwight Grant: suspended mandatory seven days

Carlo Pedersoli Jr.: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Chris Fishgold: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact

Daniel Teymur: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Gillian Robertson: suspended mandatory seven days

Veronica Macedo: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right rib pain

Damir Hadzovic: suspended mandatory seven days

Marco Polo Reyes: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Michel Prazeres: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Ismail Naurdiev: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Carlos Diego Ferreira: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Rustam Khabilov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Damir Ismagulov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Joel Alvarez: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for lower lip laceration.