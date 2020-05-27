UFC Events For May 30 & June 6 Approved By NSAC

The Octagon will officially be back in Las Vegas.

Ever since the UFC returned, Dana White has wanted the events to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Yet, the Nevada State Athletic Commission had not approved the return of combat sports.

The promotion announced they would hold the May 30 and June 6 events at the UFC Apex pending approval by the NSAC. On Wednesday the commission has allowed the UFC to hold the two events that will be sanctioned by the NSAC.

NAC on allowing UFC to hold UFC's May 30 event: Woodley vs. Burns.



Bennett: We've been working hand in glove with UFC, their operation plans are in accordance with our protocols.



Motion passes. UFC for May 30th and June 6 is on.

The event is on. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) May 27, 2020

NSAC executive director, Bob Bennett approved the motion saying, “we’ve been working hand in glove with the UFC, their operation plans are in accordance with our protocols.”

The UFC’s May 30 event is headlined by Tyron Woodley making his return to the Octagon after 14 months away to battle rising contender, Gilbert Burns. The fight could very well serve as a number one contender bout at 170 pounds.

The June 6 event is UFC 250 that sees Amanda Nunes looking to defend her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer. Aljamain Sterling locks horns with Cory Sandhagen in an intriguing bantamweight bout.

This is fantastic news for the UFC who can now host the events at their own facility and make it easier for fighters to train and remain distant from one another