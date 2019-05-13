UFC Exec Speaks On B.J. Penn’s Fighting Future

B.J. Penn is on a seven-fight skid and many are questioning his fighting future.

Penn did battle against Clay Guida on the prelims of UFC 237. After three rounds of action, Penn fell short via unanimous decision. “The Prodigy” now sees his record fall to 16-14-2 and hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2010.

What Does The Future Hold For B.J. Penn?

During the UFC 237 post-fight press conference, UFC vice president of international and content David Shaw explained to reporters why Penn was allowed to compete despite domestic abuse allegations (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think until there’s some sort of conclusion reached on that situation, and there’s information that comes to the forefront, I think that he’ll continue to have a plan to fight. Now, I’m not sure having lost this fight, not having won one since 2010, that’s a pretty big skid. I’m not sure what he wants to do with his career. It’s something that next week we’ll try to figure out what the next step is, but at this point I don’t really know what that means.”

When it comes to his skid, many fighters have been released by the UFC after losing two or more bouts in a row. Of course there is leeway with Penn, who helped build the sport of mixed martial arts. Penn has captured UFC gold in the lightweight and welterweight divisions and is a Hall of Famer. Despite his accolades, many are calling for the 40-year-old to call it quits.

Do you think the UFC should stop giving B.J. Penn fight offers?