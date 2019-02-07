UFC Fails to Reach New Agreement with DirecTV as Pay-Per-View Provider

UFC 234 will not be available on DirecTV pay-per-view after the promotion failed to reach a new agreement with the company.

The UFC and DirecTV are at an impasse.

On Thursday, the UFC announced that the upcoming UFC 234 pay-per-view from Australia will not be available on DirecTV after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.

While this is a common occurrence in television negotiations, the UFC and DirecTV are obviously at odds and at least one pay-per-view card will be sacrificed as a result.

“UFC’s live events are some of the most-watched pay-per-views in the country and remain must-see viewing for all MMA fans. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement with one of our primary distributors, DirecTV,” UFC officials said in a statement released this week.

“Though we continue to work to reach a resolution, UFC 234, LIVE from Melbourne on Saturday, February 9, will not be available on DirecTV. To ensure that fans don’t miss a minute of action, DirecTV subscribers should consider other viewing options, including UFC.TV, ESPN.com, Amazon Prime, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, local cable providers, and Dish Network.”

Prior to these contract negotiations, UFC president Dana White had just recently talked about the increase in pay-per-view revenue that the organization was able to negotiate with providers.

White said last November that he had worked with pay-per-view providers to change the typical 50-50 split on revenue to ‘closer to 30-percent’ going to the cable outlets and satellite company.

It’s unknown if perhaps that demand is what ultimately drove a wedge between the UFC and DirecTV but for now the two sides remain at odds with no word on when a new contract will be negotiated.

UFC 234 will move forward with the pay-per-view options available per the promotion’s statement but will not be available on DirecTV this weekend.