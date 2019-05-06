UFC Featherweight Brian Ortega Targets Summer Return

Brian Ortega wants to get back inside the Octagon this summer.

Ortega was last seen in action back in Dec. 2018. He challenged Max Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold. Ortega was battered in the fight and lost via TKO before the fifth round could begin.

‘T-City’ Eyeing Summer Return

TMZ caught up with Ortega, who revealed that he is cleared to compete again (via MMAMania.com):

“Saturday was my official time when everything got cleared. My nose is cleared, my hand is cleared, everything. Now it’s time to get out there and put my hand to the test and really get to work now. I’m looking at something maybe in summer. I’m ready to go back out there and fight whoever I have to fight, prove myself again, show the world that (UFC 231) just wasn’t my night and we can make it happen again.”

Prior to the Holloway loss, Ortega had gone 14-0, 1 NC. That includes a stunning first-round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar, who was due for a featherweight title shot before Holloway pulled out due to an injury. Ortega had also finished the likes of Renato Moicano and Cub Swanson. MMA News will keep you updated on Ortega’s next bout.

Who would you match Brian Ortega up against?