UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski Talks Potential Bouts With Zabit & ‘Korean Zombie’

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski believes fight fans will be clamoring to see him fight either Zabit Magomedsharipov or Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski’s next title challenger isn’t clear. UFC president Dana White has mulled over possibly booking a third matchup between Volkanovski and Max Holloway. “The Great” doesn’t like that idea as he’s 2-0 against “Blessed” regardless of the controversial split decision win in their rematch.

Alex Volkanovski Discusses Zabit & ‘Korean Zombie’ As Potential Challengers

Volkanovski appeared on Submission Radio and discussed potential matchups with Magomedsharipov and Jung (h/t MMAJunkie).

“‘Zombie’ keeps running his mouth, even though he’s got another one before him,” Volkanovski told Submission Radio. “But I mean, still, that’s always intriguing, that’s a fun fight. You know he’s just going to look for the finish, which, again, if someone is just going to be aggressive like that, that’s good for me. That’s a fun fight. Same with even Zabit, as well. I think they’re the two frontrunners, Zabit and ‘Zombie.’ But again, they just need a fight. Someone just needs a fight, get an impressive win, and I guarantee you everyone’s going to be screaming their name.”

Magomedsharipov will meet Yair Rodriguez on Aug. 29. The bout will headline a UFC Fight Night card. The winner may find themselves challenging Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight gold.

As for “Korean Zombie,” he’d got bad blood brewing with Brian Ortega. Still, a bout between the two hasn’t been made official. Both men have hurled accusations of ducking.

Of course, there’s the wildcard possibility of Henry Cejudo coming out of retirement. The former UFC “champ-champ” says a bout with “The Great” could lure him out of retirement. Volkanovski has expressed his belief that the bout would be a “waste of time.”