UFC Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov Admits He Doesn’t Have The Best Endurance

Zabit Magomedsharipov feels prepared for five-round fights but he admits his endurance isn’t the best.

Magomedsharipov is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in the UFC’s featherweight division. Many are wondering if Magomedsharipov will eventually rise to the occasion and become the 145-pound king. For some, Magomedsharipov’s cardio could be what holds him back.

Zabit Magomedsharipov Addresses Cardio Concerns

Speaking to media members in Russia, including RT Sport, Magomedsharipov admitted that he doesn’t believe his endurance is the best (h/t BJPenn.com).

Zabit brutally honest on endurance concerns… @zabeast_mma 👊🏼 #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/2QB97VZkYc — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) February 26, 2020

“I wouldn’t say that I’ve got the best endurance. I have no problems going five rounds during training. Sometimes my weight cut doesn’t go as planned. I can get sick,” Zabit Magomedsharipov said to the Russian media. “I use up a lot of energy, when you kick it takes a lot of you. If it’s just boxing, I can easily go five rounds. When you do the same thing all the time, it doesn’t take much energy.”

Magomedsharipov was last seen in action back in Nov. 2019. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar. Many believe that Magomedsharipov was fading towards the end of the fight and it isn’t the first time fight fans have noticed this.

The former ACB featherweight champion plans to make his return on April 18 at UFC 249. While not confirmed yet, Magomedsharipov is expected to share the Octagon with Brian Ortega. In the UFC 249 headliner, Zabit’s fellow Dagestani native Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Tony Ferguson.

Magomedsharipov has amassed a pro MMA record of 18-1. He is riding a 14-fight winning streak. Magomedsharipov hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2013. That was just his fifth professional bout. He is a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner.

Do you think Zabit Magomedsharipov’s endurance woes will come back to bite him later on?