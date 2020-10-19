UFC Fight Island 6 went down on Oct. 17 from Fight Island that saw Brian Ortega take on Korean Zombie in the main event.

It was Ortega getting his hand raised by decision as he dominated the fight and even dropped Zombie fight. Following the event, the medical suspensions were released with Zombie being suspended for 45 days. The longest suspensions went to James Krause and Mark Striegl who were suspended for 180 days (via mixedmartialarts.com)

UFC Fight Island 6 Medical Suspensions:

Brian Ortega defeated Chan Sung Jung

30 Days to Ortega for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

45 Days to Jung for Right Eyelid Laceration and Hard bout – 30 Days No Contact

Jessica Andrade defeated Katlyn Chookagian

7 Days to Andrade for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Chookagian for TKO and 21 Days No Contact

Jimmy Crute defeated Modestas Bukauskas

7 Days to Crute for Mandatory Rest

34 Days to Bukauskas for KO and 45 Days No Contact

James Krause defeated Claudio Silva

180 Days to Krause or cleared by MRI for Right knee – Minimum 30 / 21 No Contact

30 Days to Silva for Left Tib/Fib and 21 Days No Contact

Jonathan Martinez defeated Thomas Almeida

7 Days to Martinez for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Almeida for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Guram Kutateladze defeated Mateusz Gamrot by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

30 Days to Kutateladze for Left Eye Hematoma and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Gamrot for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Gillian Robertson defeated Poliana Botelho

7 Days to Robertson for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Botelho for Right Eye Hematoma and 21 Days No Contact

Jun Yong Park defeated John Phillips

30 Days to Park for Left Eyebrow Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Phillips for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Fares Ziam defeated Jamie Mullarkey

30 Days to Ziam for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Mullarkey for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Maxim Grishin defeated Gadzhimurad Antigulov

7 Days to Grishin for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Antigulov due to TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Said Nurmagomedov defeated Mark Striegl

7 Days to Nurmagomedov for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Striegl or cleared by OMF – Minimum 60 Days due to KO and 45 Days No Contact