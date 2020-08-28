UFC Fight Night 175 Weigh-In Results: Main & Co-Main Events Set

The UFC Fight Night 175 weigh-ins are now complete! Both the main event and co-main events are official!

Tomorrow night, UFC Fight Night 175 (UFC on ESPN+ 33) will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, former title challenger Anthony Smith (#5) will face Aleksandar Rakic (#8) in a fight that will push the winner closer to title contention.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will be facing Neil Magny. Lawler is currently on a three-fight losing streak, so in many glaring ways, tomorrow’s headliner is a must-win for him. Tomorrow, we will be bringing you coverage of the card, including live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC Fight Night 175 takes place Saturday, August 29, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 9:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 6:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

Main Card

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205.5)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Robbie Lawler (171)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Ricardo Lamas (145) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Prelims

Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs. Impa Kasanganay (185.5)

Mallory Martin (115.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (117)*- Cifers missed weight, now a catchweight bout.

Zak Cummings (185) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (184)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Austin Springer (151)* – Springer missed weight, now a catchweight bout

Emily Whitmire (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Sean Brady (170.5) vs. Christian Aguilera (170)