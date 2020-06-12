UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo Weigh-in Results: Headliner Misses

UPDATE: The UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo weigh-ins have wrapped up. Headliner Jessica Eye missed weighed by .25 pounds. Darrick Minner didn’t tip the scales and his planned bout with Jordan Griffin is off. Karl Roberson and Zurrkh Adashev also missed weight.

The UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo weigh-ins are coming at you live today (June 12).

Tomorrow night, women’s flyweights Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo will collide. The bout will headline a UFC Fight Night card inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card is set to air live on ESPN and ESPN+.

The co-main event will feature a grudge match between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori. These two were supposed to clash back in May but Roberson was pulled due to medical issues stemming from a bad weight cut. Vettori spotted Roberson in a fighter hotel after word broke of the bout cancellation and had some choice words for him. If all goes well this time, the two will settle their beef.

Merab Dvalishvili was set to collide with one-time bantamweight title challenger Ray Borg. Plans changed when Borg pulled out of the bout for personal reasons. Former Combate Americas bantamweight champion Gustavo Lopes has filled in.

All 22 fighters on the UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo card will tip the scales. The weigh-ins will begin at noon ET. Peep the live stream below courtesy of MMAFighting.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Jessica Eye (126.25)* vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)

Karl Roberson (190.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140) – 140-pound catchweight

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (125)

Kevin Aguilar (155.5) vs. Charles Rosa (155)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Gina Mazany (136)

Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)* vs. Tyson Nam (135.5)

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Darrick Minner (N/A)**

Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Anthony Ivy (171)

*- Fighter has missed weight

**- Darrick Minner has been pulled from the card due to weight cutting issues