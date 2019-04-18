UFC Fighter Gets Blood Taken Mistakenly By Non-USADA Group

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter got quite the surprise this morning (April 18).

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has been in place with the UFC since 2015. USADA randomly tests fighters out of competition in an effort to clean up the sport of mixed martial arts. Many fighters have popped under the USADA era. The most recent big name was T.J. Dillashaw, who was suspended for two years due to EPO use and relinquished his UFC bantamweight title.

Dan Ige Gets His Blood Taken Mistakenly

With USADA in place, many fighters are used to going with the flow and having their samples taken. Unfortunately for UFC featherweight Dan Ige, there was a mix-up that didn’t even involve USADA (via Twitter):

“So pissed off someone came over this morning I thought it was [USADA]. They took my blood and everything and come to find out these people went to the wrong house address and did not work for USADA WTF!!!!! I’m so mad, and sure of this is my fault… When someone rings your doorbell six times at 6:30 AM saying they’re here to take your blood I was just cooperating thinking it’s USADA now I probably have aids.”

