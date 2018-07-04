UFC Fighter Brad Scott Flagged by USADA

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has released the following statement on Brad Scott:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed athlete Bradley Scott of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected on May 27, 2018.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Bradley Scott. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Scott was last seen in action back in May. He took on Carlo Pedersoli Jr. on the preliminary portion of UFC Liverpool. He ended up losing the bout via split decision. Now, Scott finds himself in trouble with USADA.

This doesn’t bode well for Scott, who has been slumping inside the Octagon. “Bear” has lost his last two fights, bringing his record under the UFC banner to 3-5. As far as his wins go, those opponents are no longer on the UFC roster.

Scott went into his UFC debut on a six-fight winning streak. Little did he know that he’d go one-on-one with a future UFC champion in his Octagon debut. Scott took on Robert Whittaker and fell short via unanimous decision.

In his next bout, Scott was able to rebound with a first-round submission victory over Michael Kuiper. He couldn’t make it two in a row as he was defeated by Claudio Henrique da Silva via unanimous decision. A submission win over Dylan Andrews put Scott back in the win column, but he’d drop another unanimous decision in his bout with Krzysztof Jotko.

Scott’s last victory was against Scott Askham back in March 2017. He’d go on to drop back-to-back bouts against Jack Hermansson and Pedersoli Jr.

Do you think the UFC will release Brad Scott before he’s able to compete again?