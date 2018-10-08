Report: UFC Fighter Brags About Attacking Conor McGregor

His reported antics after the UFC 229 main event might have cost Zubaira Tukhugov his UFC career. Many are saying that Tukhugov was an active participant in the brawl that ensued after the main event of UFC 229. Khabib jumped over the fence targeting Conor’s teammate Dillon Danis. After that, it’s said that Tukhugov and two of Khabib’s teammates started punching Conor McGregor. Tukhugov and the other two from Khabib’s camp were reportedly the ones arrested and were later released as no charges were pressed.

Zubaira Tukhugov Taunts Conor McGregor After Melee

After the whole incident, Tukhugov uploaded a video of himself reportedly justifying his actions. The video was translated by journalist Karim Zidan. In the video, he said he slapped McGregor in the brawl – just the way he promised he would:

UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov is bragging on social media about attacking Conor McGregor at #UFC229: “I slapped him as promised. I promised to make him answer for his words and I did." pic.twitter.com/Iy2QYlUmEt — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) October 7, 2018

UFC has yet to release an official statement on what will happen to Khabib and his teammates. Khabib might be fined for his actions by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. On the other hand, Dana White told the reporters that if any of the three men who attacked Conor Mcgregor were UFC fighters they will not fight in the UFC again. Tukhugov has 18 wins in his professional career. He has won three of his four fights in the UFC. He was scheduled to face Conor’s teammate Artem Lobov later this month. Tukhugov was under suspension and hasn’t fought since May 2016 after failing an out-of-competition drug test.

What should happen to Zubaira Tukhugov if the reports are correct?