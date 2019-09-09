UFC Fighter Chalks Up B.J. Penn’s Bar Fight To Typical Night In Hawaii

B.J. Penn has been in trouble as of late. Recently, TMZ released a video of him fighting a citizen outside a bar. It also showed him get knocked out cold. Which resulted in UFC president, Dana White saying the Hawaiian will never fight again.

Now, fellow Hawaiian, and UFC bantamweight, Louis Smolka weighed in on it. He says that is just how it is in Hawaii.

“That’s just B.J. being B.J., bro,” Smolka told MMA Junkie. “That’s just kind of how it is out in Hawaii. It’s pretty ruthless. I’ve been out in those situations, too. If you’re out late at night and you’re looking for trouble, it will find you very quickly.

“There are certain guys who will go out drinking and they’re looking to fight, or they’re looking for girls or looking for drugs. If you’re out late at night looking for trouble, it will find you very quickly.”

For Smolka, he doesn’t know what exactly happened but says it probably had to do with ego.

“If I had to guess, it was probably something along the lines of B.J. going out and buying people drinks,” Smolka said. “Some dude that’s the local badass or the local big shot is now being overshadowed by B.J. because B.J. is bigger than him.

“He took offense to it, probably, and started getting upset. Then it just spiraled. That would be my guess, honestly.”