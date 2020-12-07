Monday, December 7, 2020
UFC Fighter Claims To Have Intel That Proves Khabib Will Never Return

By Clyde Aidoo
Khabib
Photo Credit: USA Today

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira claims to possess some inside information that confirms we will not see Khabib Nurmagomedov compete in the UFC ever again.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov did what no other UFC fighter has ever done before: make it to 29-0. But what’s better than 29-0? 30-0. This was the dream of Khabib’s late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and it is what Khabib was thriving for prior to his father’s death. 

After his father passed away, many speculated if we would ever see Khabib fight again. He then would compete and look just as impressive as he always has, turning in a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.  Following the bout, Nurmagomedov retired on the spot, sharing with the audience that he promised his mother that it would be his last fight. 

But Khabib’s promise goes deeper than that. UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira claims that some information came to him that shuts the door on any possibility that he will return.

“Someone told me that he sworn (sic) on his father’s grave that he wouldn’t fight anymore. If that’s true, there’s no way he comes back. If he comes back, he would be going over his own word and his own father. If that’s true, the guy won’t come back. It’s over.”

We do not know exactly what Khabib’s conversation with his mother sounded like. We just know the conclusion that he gave his word that he would never fight again. If Khabib’s vow included swearing on his father’s grave, then Charles Oliveira is not being overdramatic in believing that this would effectively close any chance of Khabib coming back.

Do you agree with Charles Oliveira? Is there no chance that Khabib would come back if he swore on his father’s grave that he would never fight again?

