UFC Fighter Says Dan Hardy’s Commentary Was Biased In His Last Bout

One Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight wasn’t impressed with Dan Hardy’s commentary in his last outing.

Hardy is a former UFC welterweight title contender, who has achieved success as an analyst. Hardy has been praised for his work as a color commentator alongside play-by-play man John Gooden. Despite his success, not everyone is enamored with “The Outlaw.”

Stevie Ray Feels Dan Hardy Was Biased

Bloody Elbow interviewed Stevie Ray, who took issue with Hardy’s commentary during his Oct. 2018 bout against Jessin Ayari:

“I’ve watched it back. To be honest, maybe I’m being biased… I feel the commentary was very biased. I think it was Dan Hardy. They were being quite biased. They were speaking a lot about [Ayari]. When I go and watch the fight back, I give myself all three rounds. Maybe I give him one round, but I definitely I won two rounds out of the three. He was controlling the center and he was coming forward, but he wasn’t actually throwing shots. He was countering.”

Ray will be back in action tomorrow (June 1). He’ll go one-on-one with Leonardo Santos on the UFC Stockholm prelims. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.