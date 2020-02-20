UFC Fighter Details ‘Crazy’ Training Session With Diego Sanchez’s Coach

UFC welterweight Emil Meek had quite the training session with Diego Sanchez’s coach, Joshua Fabia.

Much has been made over Sanchez’s current camp situation. Since splitting from Jackson-Wink MMA, Sanchez has aligned himself with Fabia. Criticisms poured in over Fabia’s corner advice during the “Nightmare’s” bout with Michael Chiesa. Those concerns didn’t subside following Sanchez’s DQ victory over Michel Pereira at UFC Rio Rancho.

Meek Reveals Wild Training Session With Fabia

Speaking to Tom Taylor for the South China Morning Post, Meek said that he agreed to train with Sanchez one time in Las Vegas. Meek got far more than he bargained for.

“How can I put this,” Meek added, laughing. “I went in full-belief mode: everything they tell me to do, I’m going to do it 100 percent. Man, it was the craziest s*** I’ve ever done. At one point, Joshua, he was running after us in a locked cage with a real, sharp blade, to make us move.”

Meek went on to say that he didn’t want to make disparaging remarks towards Sanchez and Fabia. With that said, Meek expressed his belief that he doesn’t believe this is the path that Sanchez needs to take if he wants to keep his MMA game sharp.

Sanchez has been in full defense mode over criticisms hurled at his coach. The UFC welterweight has taken aim at UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and former “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier over their assessment of Fabia’s corner advice.

Many believe that Fabia is selling Sanchez a bill of goods. Both Fabia and Sanchez have fired back saying that all the hoopla is nothing more than a “smear campaign.” Regardless of where you stand on the situation, it doesn’t appear as if Sanchez will be ditching Fabia anytime soon.

