UFC Fighter Banged Up In Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Accident

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Vinc Pichel is the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but it appears he’ll be able to recover fully.

Pichel didn’t exactly have the best of luck over the weekend. The 155-pounder took to Instagram to reveal that he had to enter the emergency room after his motorcycle was rear-ended, which caused him to be thrown from his bike. Luckily, Pichel’s life isn’t in danger.

Vinc Pichel Reveals Injuries In Hit-And-Run Accident

Pichel didn’t walk away unscathed, however. He discussed his injuries as well as posted images of the damage to his helmet and motorcycle as well as some nasty road rashes:

“So I was involved in a hit and run accident last Sunday on my Harley and spent most of the day in the ER. I don’t know exactly what happened I just know I was clipped from the back and thrown off of my bike Several feet without any time to react. My back is fully road rashed along with my knees, forearms and I have stitches in my left elbow and I can barely move but other then that I’m ok.”

Pichel has a record of 4-2 inside the Octagon. He last competed back in June against Gregor Gillespie, losing via second-round submission. Pichel has earned victories over Garett Whiteley, Anthony Njokuani, Damien Brown, and Joaquim Silva. Back in June 2017, our own Tim Thompson interviewed Pichel ahead of the fight with Brown. “From Hell” won that bout via first-round knockout. MMA News wishes Pichel a full and speedy recovery.