UFC Fighter Lyman Good Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

UFC welterweight Lyman Good has revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Good was scheduled to take on Belal Muhammad at UFC 249 on April 18. While the event ended up being postponed, Good pulled out of the card before the cancellation. Good initially claimed it was due to an injury but it turns out that wasn’t the case.

Lyman Good Tested Positive For COVID-19

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Good revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Although I said it was due to an injury, it was actually because I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Good said. “As soon as I found out, I let everybody know. It was one of those things where it wasn’t sinking in that it could’ve been that. As fighters, we’re hardwired to train through everything. If we catch a cold or little nagging injuries here or there, we’re trained to just pretty much fight through it. At first I thought it was that. But there was just one day where it was bad. My body wasn’t listening, it wasn’t responding the way it normally does to sparring.”

Good went on to say that his girlfriend and coach were also diagnosed with the coronavirus. The UFC welterweight said that the worst of his symptoms lasted one week. He also said that once his body wasn’t working the way it should, he got tested. Good recalled he felt the symptoms about one month ago and didn’t have a cough. He did have difficulty with his breathing patterns and his body had a hard time keeping up with routine training sessions.

As of now, Good claims he and his girlfriend are 100 percent free of the virus as a new test unveiled. He revealed that he didn’t want to disclose the diagnosis immediately because he didn’t want to add to the hysteria.

Good will be donating his blood to the Red Cross. He will be sent to a facility where his blood will be tested to determine if the antibodies are strong enough to help someone who is seriously ill due to COVID-19.