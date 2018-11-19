UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Attacked, Police Investigating Domestic Violence Incident

UFC flyweight fighter Rachael Ostovich was hospitalized over the weekend after she was attacked with Honolulu Police now looking into a felony domestic violence incident.

UFC women’s flyweight fighter Rachael Ostovich was hospitalized over the weekend in Hawaii after she was attacked by an unnamed assailant.

Sources close to the fighter confirmed that Ostovich was attacked and had been released from the hospital following an initial report from TMZ.

TMZ additionally reported that Ostovich had possibly suffered a broken orbital bone in the attack.

At this time there are very few details available, but Honolulu Police have reportedly opened a felony domestic violence investigation into the matter. No arrests have been made at this time.

Ostovich was just recently confirmed for her next fight against Paige VanZant on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn as part of the first ever UFC show on ESPN and ESPN+.

The UFC has made no statement regarding Ostovich’s condition in relation to her upcoming fight.

Ostovich joined the UFC after competing on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season that crowned the first ever women’s flyweight champion.

In her UFC career, Ostovich has gone 1-1 thus far. Right now, it remains unclear if Ostovich will still attempt to compete in January.