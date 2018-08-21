Yes that’s right, a UFC fighter rips his nutsack in half.

Just when you thought you have heard it all, something like this happens. An active member of the UFC roster recently suffered an unfortunate injury. Featherweight Bryce Mitchell appears to have been low blowed by a drill. Only in this situation, Mitchell needs more than five minutes to recover.

UFC Fighter Rips His Nutsack in Half

Here is his Facebook post, unedited:

“So i was gunna train today but i ripped my nutsack in half. im bout to get stitched up. i was holdn a board over my head with a drill n my pants. i was sizin up the board n the drill went off n tangled my nuts up n it. i dropped the board and reversed the drill and untangled my nutsack but they was ripped n half. im serious too lol. i obviously cant post a pic. but wen my nuts r seald back up ima come train again. i think a high kick would re rip them haha. and if i hear any shitty puns bout how this whole this is nutty or screwed up i aint talked to u for bout a month. if ure gunna drop a pun to make fun of me atleast put sum thot into lol.”

In case you don’t believe him, Mitchell has provided the bloody aftermath of the accident:

“Thug Nasty” made his UFC debut a successful one back in July. He defeated Tyler Diamond on The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale via majority decision. There had been no word on his next fight, but it’s safe to say that he will need to take some time off to rest those nether regions. We wish Mitchell a speedy recovery.

Has this story convinced you to refrain from having sharp objects near your crotch?