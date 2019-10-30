UFC Fighter Set To Undergo Brain Surgery, Teammates Rally Behind Him

UFC fighter and Team Alpha Male‘s Vince Murdock will undergo brain surgery in two weeks.

Murdock was set to make his UFC debut against Jordan Griffin back in June. At the time, it was reported that Murdock wasn’t medically cleared to compete. USADA suspended Murdock for 20 months due to use of Cardarine metabolites. Unfortunately for Murdock, a far more serious issue was brought to his attention.

The positive USADA test isn’t what canned Murdock’s UFC debut. Ahead of his scheduled bout, Murdock was diagnosed with high-grade cerebral stenosis. This is a narrowing of an artery inside the brain. Further testing in California revealed that Murdock has moyamoya, a rare condition that narrows the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Murdock’s planned Nov. 13 surgery. In a video posted on the page, Murdock’s coach and teammate Urijah Faber talked about the situation (via MMAJunkie.com).

“This physical just happened to save Vince’s life,” coach and teammate Urijah Faber said in a video posted online. “We found out that although he wasn’t having any symptoms that he’s got a very rare, rare brain condition.”

Faber went on to say that Murdock has been a true leader for Team Alpha Male and still gives it his all despite the circumstances.

“It was pretty heartbreaking,” Faber said. “For those who don’t know Vince, he’s a pretty big part of our team. He’s somebody we’ve named the ‘Mush Award.’ His nickname, ‘The Mush’ is the fighter with the biggest heart. He gives it out every single year at the banquet at the end of the year.

“He’s been the guy who’s hosted fighters from all over the globe – the U.S. and across the world as the welcoming committee to our team, our gym. For someone who’s been on this long journey to have his dreams come true, which were taken away from him … He may have a half functioning brain, but he’s got a full heart.”

At the time of this writing, Murdock’s fundraiser has raised $20,098 of the $195,000 goal.