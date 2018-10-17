UFC Fighter Suspended For Two Years Following Cocaine Use

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter has been suspended for two years due to use of a metabolite of cocaine.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has revealed that UFC welterweight Bradley Scott has accepted a two-year sanction. USADA determined that Scott couldn’t prove that he took anything tainted and as a result he will be forced to sit for two years.

You can read USADA’s statement below:

“USADA announced today that Bradley Scott, of Melksham Wiltshire, United Kingdom, has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a two-year sanction for his violation under the UFC® Anti-Doping Program. Scott, 29, tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, as the result of a urine sample he provided in-competition on May 27, 2018, at Fight Night 130 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Cocaine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Stimulants and prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List. USADA conducted a thorough investigation into Scott’s case and determined Scott had not provided verifiable evidence regarding the circumstances that led to his positive test. Scott’s two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a first offense involving a non-Specified Substance, began on July 3, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.”

If you’ll recall, Jon Jones tested positive for cocaine back in early 2015. This was before USADA handled drug testing in the UFC and Jones ended up checking himself into rehab. He wasn’t punished for the out-of-competition test.

What do you make of a fighter being suspended two years for cocaine use?