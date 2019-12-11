UFC Fighter Wants Conor McGregor Lowered In Lightweight Rankings If He Fights At 170

A UFC lightweight contender hopes Conor McGregor is lowered in the 155-pound rankings if he chooses to keep fighting at 170 pounds.

McGregor is set to meet Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18. The bout will be contested at welterweight. UFC president Dana White has said that McGregor could potentially receive another lightweight title opportunity if he defeats “Cowboy.” Some UFC fighters, such as Paul Felder, believe McGregor is holding an undeserved spot on the rankings.

Paul Felder Hopes Conor McGregor Is Lowered In Rankings

Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com recently interviewed a slew of fighters and one of them was Felder. “The Irish Dragon” expressed his belief that McGregor shouldn’t maintain a top-five spot in the 155-pound rankings while fighting at welterweight.

“That’s what I’m hoping, because he wants to fight at 170 and he’s hunting that Jorge Masvidal fight, then let him do that,” Felder told MMA Junkie. “Take him lower down the rankings so that guys like me and Dan Hooker, who are putting in work at 155 pounds, guys like Justin Gaethje, get him out of our way and let us fight for the belt in those big fights.

“If he’s still in the rankings in the top three, top five, guys are going to want to fight him, guys are going to want to call out. They’re going to wait to try to fight him and it just mixes things up. It muddies stuff up for us.”

Do you agree with Paul Felder on Conor McGregor’s spot on the UFC lightweight rankings?