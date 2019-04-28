UFC Fort Lauderdale Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Fort Lauderdale bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Fort Lauderdale took place inside the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Headlining the card was a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Jacare Souza. Hermansson stunned mixed martial arts fans by taking a unanimous decision victory over Souza.

The co-main event saw heavyweight action. Greg Hardy went one-on-one with Dmitrii

Smoliakov. Hardy was in search of his first win under the UFC banner as his promotional debut ended in a disqualification loss. Hardy delivered with a first-round TKO victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Glover Teixeira and Jim Miller. Teixeira submitted Ion Cutelaba on the main card. Meanwhile, Miller put the squeeze under Jason Gonzalez’s chin for his own submission win.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 12,754 fans. A live gate number came out to $1.21 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Fort Lauderdale. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Fort Lauderdale bonuses?