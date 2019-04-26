UFC Fort Lauderdale Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (April 26)

The UFC Fort Lauderdale ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down today.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow (April 27), UFC Fort Laduerdale will take place inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. In the main event, Jacare Souza will share the Octagon with Jack Hermansson. Souza was scheduled to take on Yoel Romero in a rematch, but “The Soldier of God” pulled out due to an illness.

The co-main event will see the return of controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy. He will do battle with Dmitrii Smoliakov. Also set for the main card is a welterweight scrap between Alex Oliveira and Mike Perry. Light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Ion Cuteloba will also trade leather in Sunrise. John Lineker and Cory Sandhagen will collide in a pivotal bantamweight contest. The main card will begin with lightweight action as Thomas Gifford meets Roosevelt Roberts.

All fighters on the UFC Fort Lauderdale card weighed in earlier today. There were no weigh-in incidents as everyone hit their mark. You can peep the results from the weigh-ins here.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Fort Lauderdale tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 4 p.m. ET: