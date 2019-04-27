UFC Fort Lauderdale Highlights: Gilbert Burns Submits Mike Davis

Gilbert Burns submits Mike Davis.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on ESPN+. In the second-round, Burns was able to take him down to the ground and soften him up with strikes that allowed him to gain back mount and secure the rear-naked choke.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



