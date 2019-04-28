UFC Fort Lauderdale Highlights: Glover Teixeira Submits Ion Cutelaba

Glover Teixeira submits Ion Cutelaba.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on ESPN+. In the second round, the former title contender got back mount and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

After trading heavy shots, it's the ground game of @gloverteixeira that seals the deal #UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/lopCPpy6C4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 28, 2019

