UFC Fort Lauderdale Highlights: Greg Hardy Destroys Dmitrii Smoliakov

Greg Hardy destroys Dmitrii Smoliakov.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on ESPN+. Smoliakov wanted nothing to do with Hardy as the former NFL player scored the first victory of his run in the UFC by TKO in the first round.

