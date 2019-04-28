UFC Fort Lauderdale Highlights: Jack Hermansson Upsets Ronaldo Souza

Jack Hermansson defeated Ronaldo Souza.



The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on ESPN+. In the first-round, Hermansson stunned Jacare with short shots then went for a dragon sleeper but Souza got out of it. Souza was able to rebound in rounds two and three but Hermansson turned up the heat late in the fight and poured it on the title contender. It was one heck of a fight. Hermansson got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



