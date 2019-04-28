UFC Fort Lauderdale Highlights: Mike Perry Bests Alex Oliveira

Mike Perry bests Alex Oliveira.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on ESPN+. This was one of the best fights of the night and both fighters delivered what they promised. Perry rebounded with a unanimous decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Fort Lauderdale. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

