UFC Fort Lauderdale Highlights: Takashi Sato Smashes Ben Saunders

Takashi Sato smashes Ben Saunders.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on ESPN+. Sato dropped him with a straight left hand in the second round and then finished him on the ground with strikes and elbows.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



