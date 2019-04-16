UFC Fort Lauderdale Main Card Moves From ESPN to ESPN+

UFC Fort Lauderdale has been moved from ESPN to ESPN+. This comes via a report from MMA Junkie. The April 27 event goes down from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. In the main event of the night, a pivotal middleweight bout will take place.
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza welcomes the impressive young Jack Hermansson to the elite side of the pool at 185 pounds. Should Souza win, he has been promised a middleweight title opportunity. If Hermansson emerges victorious over the No. 3-ranked Souza, he will be immediately tossed into a very high-profile contest.
Check out the current card here:
Main Card:
- Ronaldo Souza vs. Jack Hermansson
- Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov
- Alex Oliveira
vs. Mike Perry
- Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba
- John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford
Preliminary Card:
- Ben Saunders vs. Takashi Sato
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai
- Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Gilbert Burns vs. TBA
Preliminary Card:
- Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez
- Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima