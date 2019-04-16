UFC Fort Lauderdale Main Card Moves From ESPN to ESPN+

It looks like the UFC Fort Lauderdale main card has been moved over from ESPN to ESPN+ amidst recent main event changes.

UFC Fort Lauderdale has been moved from ESPN to ESPN+. This comes via a report from MMA Junkie. The April 27 event goes down from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. In the main event of the night, a pivotal middleweight bout will take place.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza welcomes the impressive young Jack Hermansson to the elite side of the pool at 185 pounds. Should Souza win, he has been promised a middleweight title opportunity. If Hermansson emerges victorious over the No. 3-ranked Souza, he will be immediately tossed into a very high-profile contest.

Check out the current card here:

Main Card:

Ronaldo Souza vs. Jack Hermansson

Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

Alex Oliveira vs . Mike Perry

Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford

Preliminary Card:

Ben Saunders vs. Takashi Sato

Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba

Gilbert Burns vs. TBA

