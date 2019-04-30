UFC Fort Lauderdale Medical Suspensions Revealed

The UFC Fort Lauderdale medical suspensions have been released.

The event took place this past Saturday night (April 27). In the headliner, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Jacare Souza did battle. The fight went the distance and Hermansson was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Both men have been handed 30-day medical suspensions.

UFC Fort Lauderdale Medical Suspensions

Ben Saunders received the most lengthy sit of anyone on the card. He has been medically suspended for 60 days. “Killa B” suffered a second-round TKO loss to Takashi Sato.

Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira were handed 30-day medical suspensions following their welterweight clash. Perry ended up winning that bout via unanimous decision. Ion Cutelaba must sit for 45 days following his submission loss to Glover Teixeira, who will be out for 30 days.

Peep the rest of the UFC Fort Lauderdale medical suspensions below: