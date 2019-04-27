UFC Fort Lauderdale Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (April 27), UFC Fort Lauderdale takes place inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. In the headliner, Jacare Souza will share the Octagon with Jack Hermansson. Also set for action are heavyweights Greg Hardy and Dmitrii Smoliakov. Their bout will serve as the UFC Fort Lauderdale co-main event.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Fort Lauderdale card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference.