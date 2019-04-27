UFC Fort Lauderdale Results: Souza vs. Hermansson

UFC Fort Lauderdale takes place from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019). In the main event of the evening, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza faces rising middleweight prospect Jack Hermansson. Should Souza win, he has been promised a 185-pound title opportunity.
Also, former NFL star Greg Hardy returns to the Octagon. He co-main events the card against Dmitrii Smoliakov. A tremendous welterweight match-up between Alex Oliveira and “Platinum” Mike Perry is also on deck. The UFC has certainly put together an amazing card for fight fans in Florida.
Check out MMA News' UFC Fort Lauderdale results here below.
Main Card:
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry
- Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Ben Saunders
- Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai
- Lightweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Davis
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez
- Women’s strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Fort Lauderdale begins at 5:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**