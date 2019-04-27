UFC Fort Lauderdale Results: Souza vs. Hermansson

UFC Fort Lauderdale takes place from the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019). In the main event of the evening, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza faces rising middleweight prospect Jack Hermansson. Should Souza win, he has been promised a 185-pound title opportunity.

Also, former NFL star Greg Hardy returns to the Octagon. He co-main events the card against Dmitrii Smoliakov. A tremendous welterweight match-up between Alex Oliveira and “Platinum” Mike Perry is also on deck. The UFC has certainly put together an amazing card for fight fans in Florida.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Ronaldo Souza

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Ben Saunders

Women's strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

Lightweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Davis

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez

Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Jodie Esquibel

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima

