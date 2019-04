UFC Fort Lauderdale: Souza vs. Hermansson Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Fort Lauderdale show.

UFC Fort Lauderdale is set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The main card will air on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and ESPN 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Ronaldo Souza vs. Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout will serve as the headliner while Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov in a heavyweight bout will be the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry, Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira, John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen, and Thomas Gifford vs. Roosevelt Roberts.

The Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs. Jack Hermansson

Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry

Light heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

Bantamweight bout: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight bout: Thomas Gifford vs. Roosevelt Roberts

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato vs. Ben Saunders

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

Women’s strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba

Lightweight bout: Mike Davis vs. Gilbert Burns

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Jason Gonzalez vs. Jim Miller

Women’s strawweight bout: Jodie Esquibel vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima vs. Court McGee

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.