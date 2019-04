UFC Fort Lauderdale Weigh-in Results & Live Stream

The UFC Fort Lauderdale weigh-in results are underway.

All 26 fighters on tomorrow night’s (April 27) card will tip the scales. That includes headliners Jacare Souza and Jack Hermansson. Tomorrow’s co-main event will feature heavyweight action between Greg Hardy and Dmitrii Smoliakov.

Also featured on the UFC Fort Lauderdale card will be a welterweight tilt between Alex Oliveira and Mike Perry. Light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Ion Cuteloba will collide on the main card of UFC Fort Lauderdale. John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen is a pivotal bout in the bantamweight division. The main card will begin with lightweight action between Thomas Gifford and Roosevelt Roberts.

Main Card

Ronaldo Souza (185.5) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

Greg Hardy (264.5) vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov ()

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Mike Perry (171)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

John Lineker (135) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135)

Thomas Gifford (156) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155)

Prelims (ESPN)

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Ben Saunders (170.5)

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Augusto Sakai ()

Carla Esparza (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

Gilbert Burns () vs. Mike Davis (115)

Prelims (ESPN2)