UFC Grants Artem Lobov’s Request for Release

Artem Lobov is no longer under contract with the UFC. News broke on Tuesday once the UFC star informed ESPN that he had been released from his UFC contract after requesting it.

It turns out that the Las Vegas-based promotion had been planning to book him against an unknown opponent at an event in April. That won’t happen and the reason behind his release was due to Lobov not wanting to wait that long to fight. Thus, he asked for his release and was granted it.

Lobov said he is attempting to sign MMA, boxing, and kickboxing contracts as of right now. Luckily for him, there are some places for him to land such as Bellator MMA, RIZIN, Cage Warriors, among others.

Lobov was supposed to fight Alex Caceres at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event but that fight got nixed once but the UFC pulled Lobov from the fight after his actions with former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor in the bus attack while trying to get to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lobov and McGregor are training partners.

In his last three fights, Lobov would go onto to lose to Cub Swanson in April 2017 then to Andre Fili in October and Michael Johnson this past October. All of these fights saw him suffer defeat by unanimous decision.