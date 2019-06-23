UFC Greenville Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Greenville bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Greenville took place inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Headlining the card was a featherweight clash between Chan Sung Jung and Renato Moicano. It only took “The Korean Zombie” 58 seconds to put Moicano away. Jung won the bout via TKO.

The co-main event saw welterweight action. Randy Brown went one-on-one with Bryan Barberena. Brown ended up taking a third-round knockout victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Jung and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik finished Allen Crowder in just nine seconds. It’s the second fastest knockout in UFC history for a heavyweight fight.

Deron Winn and Eric Spicely took home “Fight of the Night” honors. This was Winn’s UFC debut and Spicely stepped up as a late replacement opponent. Winn earned the unanimous decision victory.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 7,682 fans. A live gate number came out to $567,930.80. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Greenville. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Greenville bonuses?