UFC Greenville Highlights: Andre Ewell Decisions Anderson dos Santos

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0
UFC Greenville
UFC Greenville

Andre Ewell managed to get the decision win over Anderson dos Santos.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. This was a good back and forth striking affair with Ewell being to get the nod.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Greenville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

