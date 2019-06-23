UFC Greenville Highlights: Andre Ewell Decisions Anderson dos Santos

Andre Ewell managed to get the decision win over Anderson dos Santos.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. This was a good back and forth striking affair with Ewell being to get the nod.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



