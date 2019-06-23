UFC Greenville Highlights: Andrea Lee Grapples Her Way to Victory

Andrea Lee pulled out the win with Montana De La Rosa.
The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It was a grappling contest that saw Lee get the unanimous decision win despite almost getting caught in an armbar.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
