UFC Greenville Highlights: Andrea Lee Grapples Her Way to Victory

Andrea Lee pulled out the win with Montana De La Rosa.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It was a grappling contest that saw Lee get the unanimous decision win despite almost getting caught in an armbar.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



STIFF jab from Lee stuns De La Rosa #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/Rc7lnaXwsf — UFC (@ufc) June 22, 2019

