UFC Greenville Highlights: Chan Sung Jung Destroys Renato Moicano

Chan Sung Jung made short work of Renato Moicano.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Jung dropped him right out of the gate with a big right hand and a left hook then got his back where he would follow up with strikes for the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



