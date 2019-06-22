UFC Greenville Highlights: Deron Winn Decisions Eric Spicely in Entertaining Scrap

Eric Spicely vs. Deron Winn in a middleweight bout opened up the card with fireworks.

The two fighters met at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. These two fighters went after it for three straight rounds of hard-hitting action that got praise from UFC President Dana White.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Greenville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.