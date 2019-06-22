UFC Greenville Highlights: Jair Rozenstruik Starches Opponent In Nine Seconds

Jair Rozenstruik made short work of Allen Crowder and he almost matched a UFC record.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Rozenstruik knocks out Crowder in just seconds as he dropped Crowder with the first punch and finished him with the strikes. It was the second-fastest KO win in the history of the UFC.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Greenville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.