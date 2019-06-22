UFC Greenville Highlights: Kevin Holland Out Lasts Alessio Di Chirico

Kevin Holland vs. Alessio Di Chirico went all 15 minutes.

The two fighters met in a bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. After three tough rounds, the judges gave the unanimous decision win to Holland.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1142572981895323648

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Greenville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.