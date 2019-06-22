UFC Greenville Highlights: Luis Pena Ruins Matt Wiman’s Comeback

Luis Pena ruined Matt Wiman’s comeback with a dominant performance.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. After three rounds of a beatdown and dominance, Pena scored the TKO win over Wiman, who hasn’t fought since 2014.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



Masterpiece completed 🎨@ViolentBobRoss dominates from the opening 🛎 and gets the TKO win! #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/pA1esPorzT — UFC (@ufc) June 22, 2019

