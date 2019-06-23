UFC Greenville Highlights: Randy Brown Folds Bryan Barberena

Randy Brown folded Bryan Barberena.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Greenville event (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. In the third round, Brown dropped him and finished it up with strikes on the ground for the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Greenville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.