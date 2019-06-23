UFC Greenville Reebok Payouts: Returning Veteran Tops The List

The UFC Greenville Reebok payouts have been released.
UFC Greenville’s main event featured a featherweight clash between Chan Sung Jung and Renato Moicano. “The Korean Zombie” earned the victory via TKO in 58 seconds and took home $5,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Moicano also nabbed $5,000 for his promotional guidelines compliance.
In the co-main event, Randy Brown took on Bryan Barberena. Brown starched Barberena in the third round, earning a knockout victory. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while his opponent also nabbed $5,000.
In the end, it was a returning veteran who scooped up the highest Reebok pay. That fighter was Matt Wiman, who nabbed $10,000. Wiman hadn’t fought since Nov. 2014, but had more experience in the UFC than anyone else on the card. He ended up suffering a third-round TKO loss to Luis Pena.
The List
You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Chan Sung Jung: $5,000
def. Renato Moicano: $5,000
Randy Brown: $5,000
def. Bryan Barberena: $5,000
Andre Ewell: $3,500
def. Anderson dos Santos: $3,500
Andrea Lee: $3,500
def. Montana De La Rosa: $4,000
Kevin Holland: $4,000
def. Alessio Di Chirico: $5,000
Dan Ige: $4,000
def. Kevin Aguilar: $3,500
Ashley Yoder: $4,000
def. Syuri Kondo: $4,000
Luis Pena: $4,000
def. Matt Wiman: $10,000
Jair Rozenstruik: $3,500
def. Allen Crowder: $3,500
Molly McCann: $3,500
def. Ariane Lipski: $3,500
Deron Winn: $3,500
def. Eric Spicely: $5,000