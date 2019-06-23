UFC Greenville Reebok Payouts: Returning Veteran Tops The List

The UFC Greenville Reebok payouts have been released.

UFC Greenville’s main event featured a featherweight clash between Chan Sung Jung and Renato Moicano. “The Korean Zombie” earned the victory via TKO in 58 seconds and took home $5,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Moicano also nabbed $5,000 for his promotional guidelines compliance.

In the co-main event, Randy Brown took on Bryan Barberena. Brown starched Barberena in the third round, earning a knockout victory. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while his opponent also nabbed $5,000.

In the end, it was a returning veteran who scooped up the highest Reebok pay. That fighter was Matt Wiman, who nabbed $10,000. Wiman hadn’t fought since Nov. 2014, but had more experience in the UFC than anyone else on the card. He ended up suffering a third-round TKO loss to Luis Pena.

The List

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Chan Sung Jung: $5,000

def. Renato Moicano: $5,000

Randy Brown: $5,000

def. Bryan Barberena: $5,000

Andre Ewell: $3,500

def. Anderson dos Santos: $3,500

Andrea Lee: $3,500

def. Montana De La Rosa: $4,000

Kevin Holland: $4,000

def. Alessio Di Chirico: $5,000

Dan Ige: $4,000

def. Kevin Aguilar: $3,500

Ashley Yoder: $4,000

def. Syuri Kondo: $4,000

Luis Pena: $4,000

def. Matt Wiman: $10,000

Jair Rozenstruik: $3,500

def. Allen Crowder: $3,500

Molly McCann: $3,500

def. Ariane Lipski: $3,500

Deron Winn: $3,500

def. Eric Spicely: $5,000