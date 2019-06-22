UFC Greenville Results: Moicano vs. Jung

UFC Greenville went down tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a meeting between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Greenville, South Carolina. Check out MMA News’ UFC Greenville results below:

Main Card

Featherweight bout: Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official Result:

Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Bantamweight bout: Anderson dos Santos vs. Andre Ewell

Women’s flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee

Middleweight bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card

Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar vs. Dan Ige

Women’s strawweight bout: Syuri Kondo vs. Ashley Yoder

Lightweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Matt Wiman

Heavyweight bout: Jair Rozenstruik def. Allen Crowder by knockout (punches) at :09 of Round 1

Women’s flyweight bout: Molly McCann def. Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Middleweight bout: Deron Winn def. Eric Spicely by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

**Keep refreshing for live results**

